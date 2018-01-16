  • Robert Mueller subpoenas Steve Bannon in Russia probe

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, to testify before a grand jury as part of the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and its possible ties to the Trump campaign, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

    >> Read more trending news

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories