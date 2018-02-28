  • Report: White House communications director Hope Hicks resigning

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    White House communications director Hope Hicks is resigning from her post as one of President Donald Trump’s closest and longest-serving advisers, according to the New York Times.

    White House Communications Director and presidential advisor Hope Hicks waves to reporters as she arrives at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center February 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

