Powerball-winning ticket worth $457M sold in Pennsylvania

    Do you live in Pennsylvania? You might be $457 million richer.

    According to the Powerball lottery, a single ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched all five numbers and the Powerball to win Saturday's massive jackpot, a $273.9 million cash value. 

    The winning numbers were 22-57-59-60-66 with Powerball 7.

    If you missed out on Saturday's prize, you have another chance to win big in Tuesday's $377 million Mega Millions drawing.

