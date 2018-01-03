Paul Manafort sues special counsel Robert Mueller, DOJ

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, has filed a lawsuit against special counsel Robert Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and the Department of Justice, according to multiple reports.
The suit was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, three months after Manafort was indicted as part of Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible ties to the Trump campaign.
Manafort’s suit claimed the indictment went beyond the scope of Mueller’s investigation, according to The Washington Post.
Ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, charged in Mueller probe, is suing U.S. Justice Department alleging his indictment exceeds the special counsel's office jurisidiction. @mattzap pic.twitter.com/aNjxNx2ioh— Spencer Hsu (@hsu_spencer) January 3, 2018
