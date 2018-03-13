Passenger's luggage may have caused helicopter crash that killed 5 in NY's East River

NEW YORK - Five people were killed when a helicopter plunged into the East River Sunday evening, according to officials, and reportedly a passenger's luggage may have been responsible.
FDNY members are on scene with @nypdnews for a confirmed helicopter in the East River, 8611 E 91 St. Manhattan pic.twitter.com/zojrGp2Ay0— FDNY (@FDNY) March 11, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}