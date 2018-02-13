Off-duty Chicago police officer shot near downtown government building

CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot downtown near the Thompson Center, which houses government offices and agencies, Tuesday afternoon, according to news outlets.
The officer, who was transported to Northwest Hospital, was assisting a tactical team and was shot by an “assailant,” according to Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
