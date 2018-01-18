  • 2 officers shot in Pennsylvania; suspect believed to be in home

    By: WPXI.com

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - Two police officers were shot Thursday morning in Harrisburg, WGAL-TV reported. .

    The shooting happened about 6:30 a.m. on Mulberry Street, which is located in the area of a residential neighborhood.

