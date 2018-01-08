Mueller could interview Trump in Russia probe: report

WASHINGTON - Special counsel Robert Mueller, who has been charged with investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and its possible ties to the campaign of President Donald Trump, might interview the president as part of the investigation, according to a report from The Washington Post.
The newspaper reported Mueller “brought up the issue of interviewing Trump during a late December meeting with the president’s lawyers,” citing a pair of unidentified sources familiar with the situation.
NEW Mueller indicates he will likely seek interview with Trump via @CarolLeonnig https://t.co/K1oaCMddIb— Brooke Anne Lorenz (@BrookeLorenz) January 8, 2018
