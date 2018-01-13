  • Missile threat alert in Hawaii is false alarm, rattles nerves

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Some people in Hawaii received a rude awakening Saturday morning.

    At approximately 8:08 a.m. local time, residents received an alert on their phones about a ballistic missile threat. The alert message urged residents to seek immediate shelter and stated that it was not a drill.

    Within minutes, Hawaii's Emergency Management Association announced on Twitter that there was no threat. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard also confirmed on Twitter that it was a false alarm.

    Hawaii’s EMA said that the alert went out in error as part of a drill.

     

    n recent months, North Korea has claimed they have a ballistic missile that could reach Hawaii.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories