House Intelligence Committee votes to release controversial Nunes memo

The House Intelligence Committee has voted along party lines to release a controversial memo compiled by Republican staffers that is believed to list missteps by the FBI and Justice Department concerning surveillance of a member of the Trump campaign.
The memo claims Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein approved an application to extend federal surveillance of former Trump campaign associate Carter Page shortly after Rosenstein took office, according to the New York Times. The newspaper cites “three people familiar” with the memo.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}