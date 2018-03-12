  • At least 2 dead, 1 rescued from crashed helicopter in NY"s East River, officials say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - At least 2 dead, 1 rescued from crashed helicopter in New York City's East River, the Mayor's office said.

    A tour helicopter plunged into the East River Sunday evening trapping five people inside, according to officials.

     

