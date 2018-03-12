At least 2 dead, 1 rescued from crashed helicopter in NY"s East River, officials say

NEW YORK - At least 2 dead, 1 rescued from crashed helicopter in New York City's East River, the Mayor's office said.
A tour helicopter plunged into the East River Sunday evening trapping five people inside, according to officials.
FDNY members are on scene with @nypdnews for a confirmed helicopter in the East River, 8611 E 91 St. Manhattan pic.twitter.com/zojrGp2Ay0— FDNY (@FDNY) March 11, 2018
