Former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates to plead guilty in Mueller investigation

Rick Gates, a former aide in President Donald Trump's campaign, plans to plead guilty to charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to multiple reports.
Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of false statements in deal with special counsel in probe of Russian election interference. https://t.co/VkHK8LYNbM pic.twitter.com/AZFJ6OdM7C— Spencer Hsu (@hsu_spencer) February 23, 2018
A person familiar with the decision, who was not identified, told The Associated Press that Gates had already told his family and friends about his decision and that he could enter his plea as early as Friday.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
