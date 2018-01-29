  • FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepping down: reports

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who spent three months last year as acting director of the agency, stepped down from his position Monday, sources told multiple news outlets.

    >> Read more trending news

    McCabe, who served as the second-highest official in the FBI, will stay on the FBI payroll until mid-March, when he’s eligible to retire with full benefits, NBC News reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories