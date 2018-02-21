Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

Famed evangelist Rev. Billy Graham, who counseled several presidents and reached millions through his use of television and radio, died Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports. He was 99 years old.
BREAKING: Spokesman: Evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham has died at his home in North Carolina at age 99.— The Associated Press (@AP) February 21, 2018
