Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Famed evangelist Rev. Billy Graham, who counseled several presidents and reached millions through his use of television and radio, died Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports. He was 99 years old.

