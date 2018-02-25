British police report ‘major incident' after explosion in Leicester

LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - British police declared a "major incident" after reports of an explosion in the an area of Leicester, the BBC reported Sunday.
LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, 3:46 PM ET
| Major Incident |— LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) February 25, 2018
19:19 |There has been a major incident on Hinckley Road, Leicester. All emergency services are currently dealing with this. Carlisle Street and part of Hinckley Road have been closed Please avoid the area.
LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, 3:40 PM ET
This is the scene in Hinckley Road in #Leicester where @leicspolice have declared a major incident. Locals report hearing a loud explosion. Emergency services are at the scene. #skynews #BBC #itvnews https://t.co/ePpAFimh3L— Your Reading News UK (@Yourreadingnews) February 25, 2018
