Amazon announces final 20 cities in the running for second headquarters

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Officials with technology giant Amazon on Thursday announced that the company has narrowed down its list of possible sites for its second headquarters to 20 metropolitan areas.

    The company said it got nearly 240 proposals from across the U.S. Canada and Mexico.

    “All the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” Holly Sullivan, with Amazon Public Policy. “Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”

     

