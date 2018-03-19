  • Actress Cynthia Nixon announces run for governor of New York

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - Actress Cynthia Nixon, best known for her portrayal of Miranda Hobbes in HBO's "Sex and the City," announced Monday on Twitter that she's running for governor of New York.

