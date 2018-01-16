  • 3 law enforcement officers shot in South Carolina, officials say

    By: WSOCTV.com

    Updated:

    YORK COUNTY, S.C. - WSOC-TV is following breaking news in York County, South Carolina, where officials said three law enforcement officers were shot overnight.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    >> Click here to watch the news report

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories