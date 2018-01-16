3 law enforcement officers shot in South Carolina, officials say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. - WSOC-TV is following breaking news in York County, South Carolina, where officials said three law enforcement officers were shot overnight.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Snow possible across north Georgia, metro Atlanta today
- MUST-SEE VIDEO: Firefighter catches child thrown from burning building
- Scam ring used drones to drop off drugs, cellphones into Georgia prison, police say
>> Click here to watch the news report
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}