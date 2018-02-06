BlackMenSmiling: Initiative to promote positive images of African-Americans blows up on Twitter

Have you noticed a plethora of pictures featuring cheerful black men all over Twitter? It’s a part of new campaign called #BlackMenSmiling to help promote positive images of African-Americans.
On Friday, comedian Dennis Banks took to social media to challenge his followers to upload photos of black men smiling in an attempt to “normalize happy,” he tweeted.
“Today let's share some pics of #BlackMenSmiling. Like big goofy smiles. Happy (even if just for a moment) with life smiles. Normalize happy. #BlackHistoryMonth where your teeth at?” Banks wrote.
Today let's share some pics of #BlackMenSmiling. Like big goofy smiles. Happy (even if just for a moment) with life smiles. Normalize happy. #BlackHistoryMonth where your teeth at? pic.twitter.com/lMmmjybfAU— Ra'sclat Al Ghul (@Felonious_munk) February 2, 2018
In a later tweet, he explained he rarely smiled when he was in front of the camera. While he said the hashtag doesn’t “invalidate black pain,” he wants to “leave evidence of our happiness.”
Soon after, many flocked to Twitter to share snapshots of their beaming faces. Several celebrities and influencers, including Terry Crews and Bernice King, chimed in, too.
#BlackMenSmiling pic.twitter.com/1YWoqttfzB— terrycrews (@terrycrews) February 2, 2018
#BlackMenSmiling. #FlashbackFriday to @common visiting @TheKingCenter. pic.twitter.com/xrGqXaXX8o— Be A King (@BerniceKing) February 3, 2018
We smile often around here. #BlackMenSmiling pic.twitter.com/CG5I4EzOy1— Mel Smith (@iamMelsmith) February 2, 2018
Im here for this hashtag #BlackMenSmiling pic.twitter.com/V03h9lyOLm— Byron Juane (@Kingbyron23) February 2, 2018
#BlackMenSmiling Me in Miami Beach this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/EjLuWjeyyb— See You on Monday (@dbtroutman) February 2, 2018
Found a couple old pics lol #BlackMenSmiling pic.twitter.com/ZuCrVFh1RA— Joe Getty (@jeauxsef_) February 2, 2018
Many posted their favorites actors, singers and politicians.
#BlackMenSmiling #MLK pic.twitter.com/QHrJtIdnzb— Be A King (@BerniceKing) February 3, 2018
#BlackMenSmiling : Morris Chestnut (#MorrisChestnut) and Chadwick Boseman (#ChadwickBoseman) pic.twitter.com/doHWCnrDs9— Jill NeverUMind (@Jill225102413) February 3, 2018
#BlackMenSmiling Idris Elba pic.twitter.com/zWjKnd2Wd9— Sharon #BlueWave #Resist (@nhdogmom) February 3, 2018
I can watch Michael B Jordan smile all day everyday #BlackMenSmiling pic.twitter.com/HxdY3KHR8v— SashabeenBadd (@SashabeenBadd) February 2, 2018
#BlackMenSmiling #Obama pic.twitter.com/PTiPTa4Qst— Pure True Love (@charluv2011) February 2, 2018
Some even highlighted those who had been killed as a result of police-related shootings, including Philando Castile and Tamie Rice.
Wish you brothers were here to participate in this hashtag. I got you. #BlackMenSmiling #restinpower pic.twitter.com/WHMYylRQvt— InstantlyRice (@InstantlyRice) February 3, 2018
#BlackMenSmiling #TamirRice pic.twitter.com/HYlpk4lJtG— Pure True Love (@charluv2011) February 3, 2018
REST IN POWER #BlackMenSmiling pic.twitter.com/cHp544Nqv3— Oenomaus Macello (@shakkazulu) February 3, 2018
And a few just appreciated the joy the viral moment sparked.
#BlackMenSmiling is making ME smile. I love seeing joy on yall's faces.— jaVe. (@javeauriel) February 2, 2018
Sometimes we just don't even know its ok to smile.— Toxic Positivity (@risingdemise) February 3, 2018
Sounds weird but it can be a struggle to be anything but a survivor. But I get it now...smile like our lives depend on it so our hearts can appreciate the moment.
