BlackMenSmiling: Initiative to promote positive images of African-Americans blows up on Twitter

Have you noticed a plethora of pictures featuring cheerful black men all over Twitter? It’s a part of new campaign called #BlackMenSmiling to help promote positive images of African-Americans.

On Friday, comedian Dennis Banks took to social media to challenge his followers to upload photos of black men smiling in an attempt to “normalize happy,” he tweeted.

“Today let's share some pics of #BlackMenSmiling. Like big goofy smiles. Happy (even if just for a moment) with life smiles. Normalize happy. #BlackHistoryMonth where your teeth at?” Banks wrote.

Today let's share some pics of #BlackMenSmiling. Like big goofy smiles. Happy (even if just for a moment) with life smiles. Normalize happy. #BlackHistoryMonth where your teeth at? pic.twitter.com/lMmmjybfAU — Ra'sclat Al Ghul (@Felonious_munk) February 2, 2018

In a later tweet, he explained he rarely smiled when he was in front of the camera. While he said the hashtag doesn’t “invalidate black pain,” he wants to “leave evidence of our happiness.”

Soon after, many flocked to Twitter to share snapshots of their beaming faces. Several celebrities and influencers, including Terry Crews and Bernice King, chimed in, too.

#BlackMenSmiling Me in Miami Beach this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/EjLuWjeyyb — See You on Monday (@dbtroutman) February 2, 2018

Found a couple old pics lol #BlackMenSmiling pic.twitter.com/ZuCrVFh1RA — Joe Getty (@jeauxsef_) February 2, 2018

Many posted their favorites actors, singers and politicians.

I can watch Michael B Jordan smile all day everyday #BlackMenSmiling pic.twitter.com/HxdY3KHR8v — SashabeenBadd (@SashabeenBadd) February 2, 2018

Some even highlighted those who had been killed as a result of police-related shootings, including Philando Castile and Tamie Rice.

Wish you brothers were here to participate in this hashtag. I got you. #BlackMenSmiling #restinpower pic.twitter.com/WHMYylRQvt — InstantlyRice (@InstantlyRice) February 3, 2018

And a few just appreciated the joy the viral moment sparked.

#BlackMenSmiling is making ME smile. I love seeing joy on yall's faces. — jaVe. (@javeauriel) February 2, 2018

Sometimes we just don't even know its ok to smile.



Sounds weird but it can be a struggle to be anything but a survivor. But I get it now...smile like our lives depend on it so our hearts can appreciate the moment. — Toxic Positivity (@risingdemise) February 3, 2018

