ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves will wear caps on Friday to honor the victims who were killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
#ParklandStrong pic.twitter.com/49YkNJezmX— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 21, 2018
In that shooting, 17 people -- students and faculty members -- were killed.
Nikolas Cruz, a former student at the school, has been charged in connection with the shooting.
The caps will be autographed and placed up for auction after the game.
All proceeds will go to the victims fund, and the hats will be available here starting March 1.
#ParklandStrong: All 30 teams to don Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS caps before games this weekend with option to wear in-game. pic.twitter.com/FLNqcFalBx— MLB (@MLB) February 21, 2018
Atlanta joins the 29 other MLB teams with the option to wear the hats this weekend.
The Braves will play their first spring game on Friday against the New York Mets.
