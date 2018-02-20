0 Local pet company accused of mistreating animals

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News investigated a local wholesale pet company accused of mistreating animals.

Sun Pet Limited supplies pet retailers like Petco and PetSmart.

A former employee recorded video inside the Southeast Atlanta facility showing what she reported to the state as filthy, hazardous conditions.

"The first initial problem I noticed was that the building was very, very, very dirty and it has this old mildewish smell," said Morgan Mays, who worked at Sun Pet Limited for five months in 2017. Mays recorded video of a rat in a toilet.

The accusations the company has faced before and how it responded to the former employee’s allegations, Wednesday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

She said she saw animals living in conditions so bad some of them died.

"They're underweight. They're not hydrated enough," said Mays.

She told the state she saw workers kick and drop animals.

"Yeah, because they squeeze them. They pick them up wrong," said Mays.

Mays told us the cracked euthanizing machine also needed fixing.

"It's supposed to be quick so they won't suffer. Well, these little things just not going down," she said.

After Mays filed a formal complaint with state inspectors, they visited the facility in November 2017.

RECENT INVESTIGATIONS:

Mark Murrah is the Georgia Department of Agriculture's Manager of Companion Animal Equine Section. He told us inspectors look at "structural strength, sanitation, waste disposal, things of that nature."

We obtained the inspectors report that states they stopped the use of the cracked euthanizing chamber.

The next day, inspectors received a picture of a new, working one.

Inspectors wrote they found clean conditions and no loose animals. Managers told inspectors they had not heard of any employees mistreating animals.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.