2017 hurricanes Harvey, Maria, Irma ranked among costliest in U.S. history

The three big hurricanes of 2017 are now three of the five costliest hurricanes in U.S. history.
According to the National Hurricane Center, for all United State hurricanes, Katrina (2005) is the costliest storm on record. Hurricane Harvey (2017) ranks second, Hurricane Maria (2017) ranks third, Hurricane Sandy (2012) ranks fourth and Hurricane Irma (2017) ranks fifth.
Accounting for inflation to 2017 dollars, Katrina caused $160 billion in damage. Harvey totaled $125 billion, Maria cost $90 billion, Sandy was $70.2 billion and Irma caused $50 billion in damage.
Hurricane Irma hit the Virgin Islands as a Category 5 storm in September of 2017 before making landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm. The storm pushed northward, eventually moving into Georgia and metro Atlanta as a tropical depression.
Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the Texas coast as a Category 4 hurricane in August of 2017. The hurricane brought record-shattering amounts of rainfall and catastrophic flooding to Texas and Louisiana.
Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane in September of 2017. More than 90 percent of the island lost power immediately following the storm, and more than three months later, half of the customers were still without electricity. The NHC says Maria is the costliest hurricane on record to strike Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
We're digging into how Home Depot is now facing criticism for destroying more than a million pounds of supplies on a hurricane-ravaged island, Thursday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}