  • 1 killed in massive pileup during winter storm in Iowa

    More than 50 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup on I-35 in Ames, Iowa on Monday. 

    A winter storm snarled traffic and caused dozens of crashes. 

    One person was killed, according to Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig. Ludwig said about a half dozen people were critically injured in the accident as well. 

    About 7 inches of snow fell in central Iowa on Monday. The southbound lane of I-35 was closed much of the afternoon before reopening later in the evening.

