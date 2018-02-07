1 killed in massive pileup during winter storm in Iowa

More than 50 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup on I-35 in Ames, Iowa on Monday.
A winter storm snarled traffic and caused dozens of crashes.
One person was killed, according to Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig. Ludwig said about a half dozen people were critically injured in the accident as well.
About 7 inches of snow fell in central Iowa on Monday. The southbound lane of I-35 was closed much of the afternoon before reopening later in the evening.
