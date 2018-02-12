See $5 million dress at Ripley's in St. Augustine

St. Augustine, Fla. - Perhaps one of the most famous versions of "Happy Birthday" occurred on May 19, 1962. That's when Marilyn Monroe sang at President John F. Kennedy's 45th birthday gala at Madison Square Garden wearing ... that dress!
The icon dress worn by Marilyn Monroe will be on display at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museums in St. Augustine February 10 - March 31. The exhibit will also include other Marilyn memorabilia and items from Kennedy's birthday gala.
Ripley's Believe It or Not! set a new Guinness World Record for the most expensive dress sold at auction when they acquired the dress from Julien's Auctions for $4.8 million. Add in auction fees and the dress cost over $5 million, making it the most expensive dress in the world.
“This is the most famous item of clothing in twentieth-century culture,” says Edward Meyer, VP of Exhibits & Archives for Ripley’s Believe It or Not!. Meyer has been acquiring items for Ripley’s for over 39 years and placed the winning bid on the dress. “It has the significance of Marilyn, of JFK, and of American politics.”
