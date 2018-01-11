New Universal Studios attraction lets fans celebrate Hogwarts house pride

ORLANDO, Fla. - Calling all Gryffindors, Ravenclaws, Hufflepuffs and Slytherins...
For the first time ever at Universal Orlando Resort, guests will be able to celebrate their Hogwarts house pride during an all-new experience – The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle – debuting on Wed., Jan. 31 and running select nights throughout 2018.
JUST ANNOUNCED: The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle projection experience is coming to #WizardingWorldOrlando.— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 11, 2018
As night falls in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, state-of-the-art projection mapping, coupled with special effects and lighting, will wrap Hogwarts castle in a display celebrating the four houses of Hogwarts – Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin. Guests will watch as the spirit and iconic elements of each house are brought to life on the majestic castle – all set to music based on the original scores from the "Harry Potter" films.
This will be the second projection mapping experience Universal Orlando has featured in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade. Over the holiday season, Universal debuted “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle,” which brought Christmas moments inspired by the "Harry Potter" series to life.
“The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle” will make its official debut at Universal Orlando Resort on Wed., Jan. 31 and run select nights throughout the year – but park guests can preview the new experience on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 during “A Celebration of Harry Potter 2018.” The experience will run continuously each evening starting at dusk.
“The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle” is scheduled to run Jan. 31 – Feb. 5, and Feb. 7 – Feb. 12. Additional dates will be announced at a later time on www.universalorlando.com.
