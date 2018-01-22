Country music stars set to perform at Dollywood

0

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. - With Dollywood’s “Season of Showstoppers” now on the horizon, and with the buzz surrounding Dollywood’s Spring Mix continuing to grow, concert-goers can begin circling dates on the calendar as the lineup has been set for the park’s new music series.

Dollywood’s Spring Mix (April 11- 29) features three weeks of performances across multiple genres. The roster of Spring Mix artists have combined to earn 42 gold albums, 18 platinum albums, 25 Grammys, 12 Country Music Association Awards, 10 American Country Music Awards, four American Music Association Awards and 56 Dove Awards.

The first week includes classic country artists like Crystal Gayle, Shenandoah, Pam Tillis and Dollywood entertainment alumnus, Suzy Bogguss. The second week plays host to inspirational artists including Amy Grant, The Blind Boys of Alabama and comedienne Chonda Pierce – also known as “The Queen of Clean.” Classic artists like The Marshall Tucker Band, The Drifters, and The Atlanta Rhythm Section entertain park guests during the final week of the event.

2018 Dollywood Spring Mix Concert Schedule*

Week One (Country)

Wednesday, April 11- Crystal Gayle and Suzy Bogguss

Thursday, April 12- Shenandoah and Restless Heart

Friday, April 13- Janie Fricke and The Malpass Brothers

Saturday, April 14- Connie Smith and Mandy Barnett

Sunday, April 15- T.G. Sheppard and Sylvia

Monday, April 16- Pam Tillis and Exile

Tuesday, April 17- DOLLYWOOD CLOSED

Week Two (Inspirational)

Wednesday, April 18- Amy Grant and The Martins

Thursday, April 19- Chonda Pierce and Triumphant Quartet

Friday, April 20- David Phelps and Wayne Watson

Saturday, April 21- Blind Boys of Alabama and Dallas Holm

Sunday, April 22- The McKameys and Carman

Monday, April 23- Selah and Larnelle Harris

Tuesday, April 24- DOLLYWOOD CLOSED

Week Three (Classic)

Wednesday, April 25- The Marshall Tucker Band and The Drifters

Thursday, April 26- Orleans and Al Stewart

Friday, April 27- Atlanta Rhythm Section and Maureen McGovern

Saturday, April 28- Firefall and In My Life: A Beatles Tribute

Sunday, April 29- Debby Boone and The Tams

*Artists currently scheduled to appear. Performer listed first appears in DP’s Celebrity Theater; performer listed second appears at Showstreet Palace Theater. Artists at DP’s Celebrity Theater have two one-hour performances (2 and 5 p.m.), while those at Showstreet Palace Theater have three 40-minutes performances (2:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.).

During 2018, guests also will be treated to a new Festival of Nations lineup, summer shows and more entertainment throughout the season.

The season begins with Dollywood’s Festival of Nations (March 17- April 9), a festival that offers a captivating glimpse at a number of cultures from across the globe. Three internationally-known groups—all new to Dollywood in 2018—headline this season’s festival. The National Dance Company of Siberia, The Flamenco Kings starring Los Vivancos, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo—who worked with Dolly on her 1996 album Treasures—bring three unique, high-energy shows to Dollywood.

Also new to Festival of Nations in 2018 is JigJam, a quartet from the heart of Ireland that blends traditional Irish music with bluegrass to create a new genre known as “Celtgrass.” Perennial Festival of Nations favorites including the Caribbean’s Invaders Steel Drum Orchestra and Ecuador’s Atahualpa return to provide guests a fun, educational escape around the world without leaving the heart of the Smokies.

