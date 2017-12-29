Husband high on crack cocaine stabs, beats wife to death, police say

0

New information released Wednesday reveals a man was high on crack cocaine when he stabbed and beat his wife to death, police said.

Timothy Upthegrove faces charges of second-degree murder in the killing of his wife, Lori Upthegrove.

Timothy Upthegrove told police he returned home in Titusville, Florida on Dec. 18 after a night of buying and smoking crack cocaine. Lori Upthegrove confronted him about using the drugs and said that she was leaving him, police said.

Lori Upthegrove was drinking a glass of water and when she offered her husband a sip, he slapped the glass out of her hand, then cut and stabbed her, investigators said. Timothy Upthegrove then fought with her and slammed her hard on the garage floor and she stopped moving, police said.

Timothy Upthegrove put his wife’s body in her vehicle and dumped her in tall grass near Affordable Development at 3300 Bobbi Lane, police said.

Investigators said Timothy Upthegrove led them to his wife's body Monday morning, five days after she was reported missing by friends.

The family of Lori Upthegrove held a candlelight vigil Wednesday afternoon at Lori Wilson on Cocoa Beach.

More than 100 people showed up to remember Lori Upthegrove, including several members from Surfers for Autism, an organization she has supported for nearly eight years.

Timothy Upthegrove is behind held with bail in the Brevard County Jail.

Ed Upthegrove, the suspect's family released a statement that said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Lori's friends and family during this difficult time. We are continuing to cooperate with local authorities as they keep gathering evidence in this case."



