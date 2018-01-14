4-year-old boy who died in fire becomes honorary firefighter posthumously

0

A 4-year-old boy who lost his life in a South Carolina mobile home fire is now being honored by fire departments around the nation.

James Raugh was killed, along with his father, Nathan Raugh, 25, and his two sisters, 3-year-old Jalissa Raugh, and 1-year-old Jordan Raugh, on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

The family of James Raugh wanted to remember the little boy for his love of firefighting, and reached out to many fire departments, asking if they could make him an honorary firefighter posthumously, the Bartow County Fire Department in Cartersville, Georgia, one of the departments who participated, told ABC News.

And many fire departments -- from North Carolina to Massachusetts -- obliged. They put James Raugh's name on helmets, jackets and even the fire department's assignment board to honor him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Manor Township Fire Hall in Mcgrann, Pennsylvania; Florence Fire Department in South Carolina and Allen Fire Department in Concord, North Carolina, were also among the departments who honored James Raugh, according to photos obtained by ABC News.

The Bartow County Fire Department announced that they were participating earlier this week, writing on their Facebook page: "BCFD has an extra firefighter on duty tonight."

"James Raugh dreamed of being a firefighter. Unfortunately his dream was cut short when he died in a recent house fire along with his 1 [and] 3 year old sisters and his father in South Carolina," the fire department's statement continued.

The fire department added that the family wanted James Raugh to be "on duty" until his funeral last Friday.

"So tonight it is our great honor to have Honorary FF James Raugh on duty with every engine and ladder company with the Bartow County Fire Department. RIP little guy!" the statement concluded.

Not only was James Raugh's name added to the fire department's assignment board, the department also created an honorary badge for him.

Other fire departments who participated around the nation used the hashtag #JRaughOnDuty to share how they honored the late James Raugh.

The Charlotte Fire Department in North Carolina wrote on Twitter, "This morning, James Raugh reported for duty & has been with us all day. We're proud to have him with us as he helps us #SendTheSwarm in the Queen City."

"We were so very sad to learn of your loss little guy," the statement posted on Thursday continued. "We know you are watching over your family now."

Meanwhile, the Salisbury Fire Department in North Carolina participated by placing James Raugh's name on a helmet.

"It is our honor to have little four year old firefighter James Raugh #JRaughOnDuty aboard SFD Ladder 1 today," the department wrote on Twitter. "Dreams do come true and welcome to the brotherhood. We extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers for little James, his family and friends."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.