Winning ticket worth $1,000 a week for life sold in Darien

A winning ticket worth $1,000 a week for life was sold in Darien for the Feb. 12 Cash4Life drawing.
The ticket was sold at Quick Stop, located at 305 North Way.
The winning numbers from the Feb. 12 Cash4Life drawing were: 1-5-17-21-33 and the Cash Ball was 4. The winning ticket matched the first five numbers without the Cash Ball.
A winner has not claimed the prize yet. Cash4Life winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
Cash4Life offers the chance to win a top prize of $1,000 a day for life or a second prize of $1,000 a week for life.
Cash4Life drawings are held Mondays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. (ET).
As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Cash4Life will benefit education in the state of Georgia.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.2 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
