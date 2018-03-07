0 Weekend in Atlanta: Atlanta United, Lepre*Con and The Pancakes and Booze Art Show

March 6 - 18

The Wizard of Oz at the Center for Puppetry Arts

Celebrate America’s rich musical heritage as Dorothy travels down the Yellow Brick Road to find out why the Lion, the Tinman, and the Strawman are all singing the Blues.

March 9 - 24

Atlanta Science Festival

The Atlanta Science Festival is an annual public celebration of local science and technology. Curious people of all ages will explore the science and technology in our region and see how science is connected to all parts of our lives. Scientists and educators from museums, local schools, universities, and companies will uncover mysteries and explain discoveries in a variety of hands-on activities, facility tours, stimulating presentations, and riveting performances to expand our community of science enthusiasts and inspire a new generation of curious thinkers. Events are all over the city.

March 9

Celtic Woman: Homecoming

The Irish women's music group performs at the Fox Theatre. On a winter’s night in Dublin 14 years ago, an idea was born to create a musical show featuring classically and traditionally trained Irish female musicians. Since their debut, global musical sensation Celtic Woman has touched the hearts of a huge audience worldwide.

Fernbank After Dark: Microbes and Microbrews

Discover the weird ways your body works to keep you healthy through fun science activities inspired by the special exhibit, The Secret World Inside You at Fernbank Museum. Fernbank After Dark is a monthly series for ages 21+ featuring fun science activities, exclusive after-hours Museum access, live music, craft beer and cocktails, and giant screen movies.

The Atlanta Pancakes and Booze Art Show

Atlanta's Premier Underground Art Show at the Georgia Freight Depot features, you guessed it, pancakes and art. Works from 100+ emerging artists, live body painting, live music, a free pancake bar and more.

March 10

Atlanta Brunch Festival

Atlanta loves brunch, so Atlantic Station is putting together a festival to celebrate some of the best restaurants in the brunch game serving up tasting size portions of the brunch items they do best. We will also feature the brunch beverages we all love – Bloody Marys, Mimosas, beer and wine. A full list of participating restaurants will be announced soon. We will also have live music and a DJ.

Atlanta United Block Party

Join us The Darkhorse Tavern in Virginia Highlands for the inaugural Atlanta United Block Party - ATL's first open-streets celebration of all things #ATLUTD.

Lepre*Con 2018

For a ninth straight year, the St. Patarick's Day celebration returns to Park Tavern o. Join 5,000 friends in the heart of Midtown for an unforgettable, all-day party in honor of all things Irish. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best costumes and prepare for a full day of outrageous antics, contests, surprise guests, DJs and live bands on multiple stages - including the infamous “Irish Spring Break Stage” – as well as plenty of adult beverages.

GlowRage Paint Party

The Ultimate Paint Party Experience is COMING to Electric Cowboy! Discover your new favorite party! Feel the adrenaline rush when the paint starts flying, get lost in the music and lights as you dance all night. Get loud and get messy with your new friends, and you’ll share an experience unlike any other. The paint washes off but you’ll never forget the night you had at GlowRage.

March 9 - 10

Full Radius Dance presents Tapestry

Full Radius Dance, Atlanta's physically-integrated professional dance company, presents Tapestry at 7Stages Theater. The world premiere of an evening-length work, featuring guest musicians The Urban Youth Harp Ensemble, Tapestry is an enthralling journey through the stories told in cloth from medieval France to modern Madagascar. Join Full Radius Dance at 7Stages Theatre and explore with us the boundaries between artist, medium, and story in this evening of fantastic retellings.

Professional Bull Riders Unleash the Beast

After a one-year hiatus, the ‘toughest sport on dirt’ returns to Duluth, Georgia, when the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Duluth Invitational bucks into Infinite Energy Arena, Saturday and Sunday, March 10-11 with the 25th Anniversary Tour. To celebrate the PBR’s Silver Anniversary the Top 35 bull riders in the world are scheduled to compete in Duluth, led by reigning PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood. The Montana native became the PBR’s youngest world champion when he captured the title in Las Vegas in November. He is arguably one of most popular bull rider in the PBR today and will showcase his skills for all of his Georgia fans.

Forsythia Festival

Kick off spring with the Forsythia Festival, held annually the second weekend in March, at downtown Forsyth, Georgia. This free, family-fun event features a two-day arts-and-crafts show, children’s fair, a 5K run, sporting tournaments, live entertainment, and much more! Join us Saturday night for FaithFest, our faith-based singing competition celebrating music, faith, and our community. Celebrate the whole week with community events and a beauty pageant.

March 11

Atlanta United vs. D.C. United

The beloved Atlanta football club returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their first regular season game against D.C. United. The game starts at 3p.

Feed the Homeless: Potluck in the Park

Hands Across Atlanta is holding a Themed Potluck at GSU Hurt Park. Come join us less than a week before St. Patrick's Day for an incredible day of serving. All we need is YOU! Please bring items to donate including food, clothing, toiletries, and anything that you can thing that could benefit the ones who are most in need. Let your imaginations run wild!

Foxeria Del Sol Primavera

Join Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q and Taqueria del Sol are teaming up with some of Atlanta’s best chefs and mixologists at SweetWater Brewing Company to raise funds for Hogs for the Cause. The one day food and beverage festival will feature a line-up of great guest chefs, mixology stations, live music, and of course, local craft beer provided by SweetWater. Live music will be provided by The Chillbillyz, a rock cover band with a Southern edge. Suggested donation for the event is $55 per person and includes all food and beverage.

Through April 1

Orchid Daze at the Atlanta Botanical Garden

Orchid Daze presents dazzling displays of beautiful orchids in an indoor setting. The annual exhibition complements the country's largest permanent collection of species orchids with bold, bright flowers and tropical foliage sure to whisk you away with a lush wintertime escape.

