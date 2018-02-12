Waffle House offers special romantic night for Valentine's Day

ATLANTA - Soft music, great food and a romantic atmosphere; it's all the ingredients for a perfect Valentine's Day dinner and it can be had at...Waffle House.
That's right, Waffle House offers a special Valentine's Day dinner at select locations on Feb. 14. It's the 11th year the company has pulled out all the stops for the big night.
"A perfect Valentine's dinner consists of soft music, great food and a welcoming atmosphere," Walt Ehmer, Waffle House CEO, said in a news release. "And we have all three waiting for those who are ready."
The tradition began in 2008 at the company's Johns Creek location and it's grown ever since.
“This tradition grows every year, and now we are the must-have reservations for Valentine’s Day,” Ehmer added. “It’s really a bucket-list experience.”
Every Waffle House does not take part in the Valentine's Day event. Call ahead for a reservation as many locations are completely booked for the night. Here are the Georgia locations participating:
|GEORGIA
|UNIT
|PHONE
|ADDRESS
|CITY
|1149
|770-529-1151
|3275 COBB PKWY HWY
|ACWORTH
|1137
|229-483-9845
|722 N WESTOVER RD
|ALBANY
|1507
|678-319-0676
|1515 MCFARLAND PKWY
|ALPHARETTA
|412
|678-768-5864
|2264 CHSHR BRG RD NE
|ATLANTA
|226
|706-373-0304
|3042 WASHINGTON RD
|AUGUSTA
|458
|706-524-2840
|438 BELAIR RD SOUTH
|AUGUSTA
|624
|762-383-7476
|3134 PEACH ORCHRD RD
|AUGUSTA
|2055
|912-265-8792
|4510 ALTAMA AVENUE
|BRUNSWICK
|1915
|404-680-7747
|4115 BUFORD DR
|BUFORD
|1718
|770-387-2271
|805 WEST AVENUE
|CARTERSVILLE
|786
|470-228-8600
|5071 PEACHTREE IND BLVD
|CHAMBLEE
|772
|706-561-1029
|3455 MACON ROAD
|COLUMBUS
|993
|770-787-1456
|8239 HWY. 278
|COVINGTON
|1110
|770-886-5240
|2837 KEITH BRIDGE RDHWY
|CUMMING
|1343
|706-867-0444
|67 LONG BRANCH RD
|DAHLONEGA
|1412
|478-279-7308 or 478-274-9397
|2122 VETERANS BLVD
|DUBLIN
|136
|478-994-3081
|286 NORTH LEE STREET
|FORSYTH
|1509
|478-365-0078 or 478-986-5898
|296 WEST CLINTON ST
|GRAY
|2223
|706-416-9893
|629 NEW FRANKLIN RD
|LAGRANGE
|636
|706-882-3983
|1540 LAFAYETTE PKY
|LAGRANGE
|1194
|678-886-8117
|1205 LAKES PKWY
|LAWRENCEVILLE
|1132
|770-424-2329
|3441 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW
|MARIETTA
|2096
|770-924-9199
|4797 CANTON ROAD
|MARIETTA
|1801
|678-583-1936
|2045 HWY 155 NORTH
|MCDONOUGH
|1769
|769-234-7436
|1400 US HWY 78
|MONROE
|1570
|678-423-1818
|15 GLENDA TRACE
|NEWNAN
|336
|912-271-7286
|56 SOMMERS BLVD
|RICHMOND HILL
|1914
|478-213-3922
|6184 HWY 21, SOUTH
|RINCON
|935
|912-224-4801
|476 NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST
|STATESBORO
|1751
|770-506-0891
|1727 HUDSON BRIDGE RD
|STOCKBRIDGE
|1057
|770-474-0807
|611 HWY 138
|STOCKBRIDGE
|2126
|404-908-9290
|5245 STONE MOUNTAIN HWY.
|STONE MOUNTAIN
|1519
|706-646-5128
|1063 HWY 19 NORTH
|THOMASTON
|1005
|229-232-9606
|15228 US 19 SOUTH
|THOMASVILLE
|460
|904-635-2841
|1970 WASHINGTON RD
|THOMSON
|1490
|229-387-9643
|1009 W 2ND ST
|TIFTON
|162
|478-278-8177
|1501 WATSON BLVD
|WARNER ROBINS
