  • Waffle House offers special romantic night for Valentine's Day

    By: Nelson Hicks

    ATLANTA - Soft music, great food and a romantic atmosphere; it's all the ingredients for a perfect Valentine's Day dinner and it can be had at...Waffle House.

    That's right, Waffle House offers a special Valentine's Day dinner at select locations on Feb. 14. It's the 11th year the company has pulled out all the stops for the big night.

    "A perfect Valentine's dinner consists of soft music, great food and a welcoming atmosphere," Walt Ehmer, Waffle House CEO, said in a news release. "And we have all three waiting for those who are ready."

    Even counter seating is fancy!

    The tradition began in 2008 at the company's Johns Creek location and it's grown ever since.

    “This tradition grows every year, and now we are the must-have reservations for Valentine’s Day,” Ehmer added. “It’s really a bucket-list experience.”

    Every Waffle House does not take part in the Valentine's Day event. Call ahead for a reservation as many locations are completely booked for the night. Here are the Georgia locations participating:

    GEORGIA
    UNIT PHONE ADDRESS CITY
    1149 770-529-1151 3275 COBB PKWY HWY ACWORTH
    1137 229-483-9845 722 N WESTOVER RD ALBANY
    1507 678-319-0676 1515 MCFARLAND PKWY ALPHARETTA
    412 678-768-5864 2264 CHSHR BRG RD NE ATLANTA
    226 706-373-0304 3042 WASHINGTON RD AUGUSTA
    458 706-524-2840 438 BELAIR RD SOUTH AUGUSTA
    624 762-383-7476 3134 PEACH ORCHRD RD AUGUSTA
    2055 912-265-8792 4510 ALTAMA AVENUE BRUNSWICK
    1915 404-680-7747 4115 BUFORD DR BUFORD
    1718 770-387-2271 805 WEST AVENUE CARTERSVILLE
    786 470-228-8600 5071 PEACHTREE IND BLVD CHAMBLEE
    772 706-561-1029 3455 MACON ROAD COLUMBUS
    993 770-787-1456 8239 HWY. 278 COVINGTON
    1110 770-886-5240 2837 KEITH BRIDGE RDHWY CUMMING
    1343 706-867-0444 67 LONG BRANCH RD DAHLONEGA
    1412 478-279-7308 or 478-274-9397 2122 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN
    136 478-994-3081 286 NORTH LEE STREET FORSYTH
    1509 478-365-0078 or 478-986-5898 296 WEST CLINTON ST  GRAY
    2223 706-416-9893 629 NEW FRANKLIN RD LAGRANGE
    636 706-882-3983 1540 LAFAYETTE PKY LAGRANGE
    1194 678-886-8117 1205 LAKES PKWY LAWRENCEVILLE
    1132 770-424-2329 3441 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA
    2096 770-924-9199 4797 CANTON ROAD MARIETTA
    1801 678-583-1936 2045 HWY 155 NORTH MCDONOUGH
    1769 769-234-7436 1400 US HWY 78 MONROE
    1570 678-423-1818 15 GLENDA TRACE NEWNAN
    336 912-271-7286 56 SOMMERS BLVD RICHMOND HILL
    1914 478-213-3922 6184 HWY 21, SOUTH RINCON
    935 912-224-4801 476 NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST STATESBORO
    1751 770-506-0891 1727 HUDSON BRIDGE RD STOCKBRIDGE
    1057 770-474-0807 611 HWY 138 STOCKBRIDGE
    2126 404-908-9290 5245 STONE MOUNTAIN HWY. STONE MOUNTAIN
    1519 706-646-5128 1063 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON
    1005 ‭229-232-9606‬ 15228 US 19 SOUTH THOMASVILLE
    460 904-635-2841 1970 WASHINGTON RD THOMSON
    1490 229-387-9643 1009 W 2ND ST TIFTON
    162 478-278-8177 1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS

