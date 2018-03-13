0 UrbanTree Cidery to celebrate second anniversary

UrbanTree Cidery, Atlanta’s first craft cidery, will celebrate their two-year anniversary with a party open to the public at their Westside tasting room on Saturday, Mar. 24 and Sunday, Mar. 25 from 12:30-6:30 p.m.

During the celebration, UrbanTree will release their new rosé cider, crafted with a balance of hand-picked Georgia Estate Apples, rose botanicals, and gentle carbonation. The pink, sparkling cider features delicate floral notes and a refreshing, dry finish. It will be available at bars, restaurants, and shops around Georgia following the anniversary celebration.

Party attendees will also have the opportunity to enter their ideas for a new flavor and name of cider; the winning entry will be put into production, and the creator will be invited to host their own tasting event at the cidery for 10 of their friends once the flavor is on tap.

Bites will be available for purchase from Cousin’s Maine Lobster Truck on Saturday and Let’s Taco Bout It food truck on Sunday. A cocktail class will be held on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. featuring Ghost Coast Distillery spirits (tickets cost $60 and are available for purchase here or by calling the tasting room at 404-855-5546), and cornhole, giant Jenga and other games will be available for friendly matches throughout the weekend.

Raffle drawings will also be held each hour, with prizes including bottles of cider, UrbanTree swag, tickets to an upcoming cider cocktail class and more. The grand prize of two Atlanta United FC tickets for the Apr. 7 game will be raffled at 6 p.m. each day.

