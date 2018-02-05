Three Piece Suit football game raises money for Pets for Vets

ATLANTA - There was a huge football game over the weekend, one filled with plenty of drama, heroics and great plays. It will be talked about for years to come.
PHOTOS: Big hits, great suits at the Three Piece Suit Football Game
That's right, the Three Piece Suit Football game went down Saturday at the Old Fourth Ward Skatepark. This year's game marked its 10th anniversary.
It's like a regular football game, only participants wear three-piece suits and no helmets.
It's the big game before the big game! The @3PSF 3 piece suit football game is underway at the Old Fourth Ward skatepark. pic.twitter.com/nztW6Kfknc— Nelson Hicks (@NelsonHicksWSB) February 3, 2018
Three Piece Suit Football is dedicated to celebrating the spirit, competition, and camaraderie of football while also honoring the sacrifice and service of veterans and military families by playing a game of tackle football in three-piece suits. Players participate in service projects and hosts numerous other events throughout the year in order to build momentum toward the finely threaded games each year.
Check out the player introductions:
The 2018 game was a fundraisers for Pets for Vets. The nonprofit tries to rescue dogs and place them with veterans in need. All of the funds raised at the game, including the raffle, alcohol sales and donations went to the charity.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}