0 Things to Do: Valentine's Day Events, Mardi Gras and the Home Expo

Feb. 7 - March 11

Universoul Circus

A spectacle of global proportions, the extra special 25th Anniversary edition of everybody's favorite circus will take you on an unforgettable journey of electrifying, edge-of-your-seat performances! Bringing you brand new acts from Russia, Trinidad, South Africa, Mongolia, Cuba, China, Ethiopia, and the good ole USA...get ready for a bigger, faster, louder, funkier show like no other with EVEN MORE SOUL!

Feb. 8 - 11

Atlanta Ballet 2 presents Beauty & the Beast

Fall in love with this celebrated fairy tale all over again with this one-hour production designed for our younger audience members, children ages 12 and under. Your family will be mesmerized by this enchanting tale of adventure, unlikely friendships, and the power of true love! The performances are at the Cobb Energy Center.

Feb. 8 - 11

The Exquisite Mozart Requiem

The ASO performs Mozart’s final opus – a mass for the dead. Mozart left most of his Requiem complete, and enough sketches of the rest for his faithful pupil Süssmayr to imagine how the master would have finished this sublime work, one of the most achingly beautiful works ever written. The event’s program also features pianist Jorge Federico Osorio in Beethoven's timeless Concerto No. 1.

Feb. 8 - March 4

Alliance Theatre's The Jungle Book

Families will love this lively, youthful, and ultimately powerful adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling classic at the! The Jungle Book is the story of Mowgli, a boy abandoned to the jungle, who must learn to find his place within the longstanding community of animals. Taught by Baloo the bear, Bagheera the black panther, and Akela the old wolf, Mowgli is enlightened with the sacred master words of the hunting people: "We be of one blood, you and I." However, Shere Khan the tiger does not believe that Mowgli is part of the jungle. Mowgli must rally his animal friends to stand up to the fierce Khan and restore peace to the jungle. The Jungle Book is a moving story of finding your family in untraditional places. Staged in the 500-seat, family-friendly theater of Decatur’s Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center.

Feb. 9

‘Up to Snow Good’ Winter Rooftop Party at O-Ku

Winter is coming and O-Ku is ‘Up to Snow Good’! For one night only, the Westside hotspot is embracing the cold and throwing a party on the rooftop, featuring shot skis, winter-themed cocktails, great food and more. No cover necessary, but reservations are required.

Feb. 9 - 14

A Valentine’s Week to Remember at ROOM

Why just celebrate one day? Loyal diners and newcomers alike can enjoy Valentine’s Week beginning Friday, February 9th through Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at ROOM. Diners can indulge in Executive Chef Juan Carlos Huerta's specials, alongside the regular dinner menu, all week long for the special occasion.

Enjoy Valentine’s Week at ALLORA

ALLORA, a new Italian concept blending Italian classics with modern techniques and seasonal ingredients, is offering a three-course prix fixe menu along with their regular dinner menu on Friday, February 9th through Wednesday, February 14, 2018. This seasonal offering is $55, excluding tax and gratuity, or available to order a la carte. ALLORA is located in the TWELVE Hotel Midtown at 361 17th Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30363. Complimentary valet up to three hours and two hours free parking in the parking deck are available.

Feb. 9 - 17

2018 Valentine Celebrations at Lanier Islands

Romance is truly IN THE AIR at the picturesque 1500-acre lakeside resort, Lanier Islands. Book your stay now for Valentine’s Day or the Friday or Saturday night before or after the holiday. The Valentine’s Sweetheart Premium Package features deluxe overnight accommodations, champagne and chocolate covered strawberries upon arrival, dinner for two at Sidney’s and breakfast for two the following morning. The Valentine Couples Getaway boasts many of the same features, except dinner for two will be served at Bullfrogs Bar & Grille. To enhance your stay, Lanier Islands offers Couples Massages, Culinary Demo & Tastings and its popular Kids Night Out with a Valentine Party for pint-sized patrons.

Feb. 9 -11

North Atlanta Home Show & Outdoor Living Expo

Remodel, Repair, Refresh at the 21st Annual North Atlanta Home Show & Outdoor Living Expo. It is the largest Home Show in Gwinnett and is expanding for 20118 to include an outdoor living expo! Hundreds of companies will be displaying everything for your home at the Cobb Infinite Energy Center.

Feb. 9 - 24

Marietta Theatre Company Presents First Date

When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. In a delightful and unexpected twist, Casey and Aaron’s inner critics take on a life of their own when other restaurant patrons transform into supportive best friends, manipulative exes and protective parents, who sing and dance them through ice-breakers, appetizers and potential conversational land mines.

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Southern Art

Treat your loved one to a romantic evening at Southern Art this Valentine’s Day! Chef de cuisine David Bartlett has pulled out all the stops for this year, creating two different menus to celebrate the love this holiday. The first offering, available from Friday, February 9, through Saturday, February 17, features a three-course optional menu at $55 per person. On Valentine’s Day only, Southern Art will be offering a three-course prix fixe menu for $65 per person. This romantic dinner for two is guaranteed to set the table for love, with dishes ranging from red pear ribbon salad and NC duck confit tortellini, to strawberry mascarpone white chocolate bar. Visit online or call for reservations

Feb. 10

Mardi Gras Streetcar Adventure

A Mardi Gras themed event (costume encouraged) parading ticket goers around for an afternoon of adventure and exploration using the Atlanta Streetcar. After a smashing success the last 2 years this Mardi Gras themed based adventure is sure not to disappoint the estimated 1,500+ attending. Get your ticket to tour the Atlanta historical district of Edgewood Ave, Fairly Poplar District and Centennial Olympic Park using the Streetcar, while stopping off at any of the 11 participating bars, restaurants & attractions. Lots of food & drink specials plus complementary drink shots will be offered along with deals at Game-X & the Sweet Auburn Curb Market.

Brazilian Culture Day at Center for Puppetry Arts

Families are invited to step inside the rainforest and get hands-on with a variety of fun activities as the Center for Puppetry Arts celebrates Rainforest Adventures, playing January 23-March 4. All special events are included at no extra charge with paid show admission.

Emory Arts' Big Band Night

Join Gary Motley, Peter Erskine, Darek Oles, the Emory Big Band, and members of the Emory University Symphony Orchestra. Richard Prior conducts.

Enchanted Evening

Whether you’re on a first date or have been together for years, come to the Chattahoochee Nature Center for a movie date night. Don’t have a date? Grab a friend - this event is definitely a departure from the ordinary – bundle up, bring your favorite blankets, and enjoy a movie on our lawn under the stars. We provide the movie & a cash bar for your convenience; feel free to bring a picnic dinner! Help us select the movie – visit our Facebook page to vote! We will announce the winning selection by January 15th.

The Atlanta Opera Ball

The Atlanta Opera presents The Atlanta Opera Ball on Saturday, February 10, 2018. Over the years, The Atlanta Opera Ball has become a staple in the Atlanta formal celebration season. The Ball is an event that holds the highest place in the hearts and minds of our patrons and friends. Held at the opulent St. Regis Atlanta, this will be a major event in Atlanta’s Winter social season. It raises money to support mainstage productions and the Discoveries series, as well as our Student Short and Studio Tour, which serve more than 17,000 students in grades K-12 each year.

Feb. 10 - 11

Whiskey Blue’s Red Light, Green Light Party

Single, taken or it’s complicated? Guests who attend Whiskey Blue’s 5th Annual Red Light, Green Light Party are provided with their choice of colored wristbands – green, yellow or red. Those rocking the green bands are single and ready to mingle, red-banded are off the market, and those in yellow are on the fence. Enjoy drink specials, party favors and beats provided by DJ Rimby. Whether you're going out for date night or looking to ignite a new flame, guests at Whiskey Blue’s Red Light, Green Light Party will surely get struck by cupid’s arrow.

Feb. 10 - 12

Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show

Bronner Bros., Inc. is proud to welcome one of the nation’s largest gatherings of stylists, exhibitors and beauty enthusiasts to its annual Mid-winter Beauty Show, February 10-12, 2018 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Now in its 71st year, the event is the premier platform for multicultural beauty industry.

Feb. 10 - April 1

Orchid Daze

Orchid Daze at the Atlanta Botanical Garden presents dazzling displays of beautiful orchids in an indoor setting. The annual exhibition complements the country's largest permanent collection of species orchids with bold, bright flowers and tropical foliage sure to whisk you away with a lush wintertime escape.

Feb. 10 - May 6

The Secret World Inside You at Fernbank Museum of Natural History

The Secret World Inside You, a special exhibition from the American Museum of Natural History, uses larger-than-life models, computer interactives, videos, art installations, and scheduled live presentations to explore the rapidly evolving science that is revolutionizing how we view human health and understand the inner workings of our bodies.



Feb. 11

Johnny Mercer Tribute

It’s been said that getting through the day without hearing one Johnny Mercer song is almost impossible—and why would you want to? Georgia’s own Johnny Mercer wrote the lyrics to over 1,400 songs, including four Academy Award-winners. Hard-bop trumpeter and vocalist Joe Gransden and beloved blues, jazz, and gospel singer Francine Reed join the Georgia State University Jazz Band’s tribute to Mercer’s incomparable legacy, as they perform a selection of his many hits and new arrangements of some of his unpublished works.

RAIN A Tribute To The Beatles

Join RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles as they celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the release of The Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album! The Celebration begins Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 at 5 p.m. for one performance ONLY at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre! Tickets are on sale now, and are available at FoxTheatre.org, by calling 855-285-8499, or by visiting the Fox Theatre Ticket Office. Ticket prices are $35-$85, plus applicable fees.

