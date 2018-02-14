0 Things to Do: SweetWater turns 21, Oysterfest and Brawl for a Cause

Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Feb. 16 - 18

AnachroCon

AnachroCon is the place in the South for Steampunk, History, Alternate History, Sciences, Music, Classic Sci-Fi Literature and the most amazing costuming you’ve ever seen! The convention takes place at the Wyndham Hotel-Atlanta Galleria.

Friday, Feb. 16

FCancer event at Opera Nightclub

FCancer, a 501(c)3 nonprofit focusing on prevention, early detection and supporting those affected by cancer, is proud to team up with Opera Nightclub, Liquified and 3LAU for a special charity event in an effort to help prevent, detect and unite in the fight against cancer. On Friday, February 16th, songwriter, recording artist, DJ and producer Justin Blau, aka 3LAU, will celebrate the release of his newest album, Ultraviolet, at Opera Nightclub, with all proceeds from the event benefiting FCancer Programs.

Saturday, Feb. 17

SweetWater Brewing 21st Anniversary Throwdown

The local brewery is turning 21 and to celebrate their legality, they're throwing down with the most monster anniversary party ever. Celebrate with: A Full day of music featuring Dirty Heads, Twiddle, and People's Blues of Richmond. A fat stash of draft options from the cellar and specialty beers throughout the building!

Oysterfest

Join Park Tavern for this legendary event known as Oysterfest. This day long festival will feature live music from local bands, DJs, cold beer, tasty beverages, and TONS of fresh raw, steamed, and fried oysters with plenty of cocktail sauce and crackers. Not an oyster lover? Be sure to try some of our delicious fried shrimp and yummy french fries!

Screw Cupid Bar Crawl

Single and ready to mingle? Or are you hitched and ready to party with your honey? Either way we all deserve to find some love for Valentine's Day! Put on your cupid wings and best red dress and join us for the Screw Cupid Crawl on Saturday February 17th from 2pm-10pm!

Atlanta Mission 5k Race to End Homelessness

Thousands will take to the streets of downtown Atlanta to run a race, in the cold, for those who sleep in the cold. Metro Atlanta is home to over 7,000 homeless individuals, people who face the perilous conditions of winter without a roof over their heads.

Black History Month Atlanta Heritage Tour

This bus tour takes you from the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement in Atlanta through to the current African-American filming happening all over town. The newly unveiled U.S. Civil Rights Trail locations will be mixed in with our Atlanta Heritage Tour, including an exclusive tour and story time at the Wren's Nest, iconic lunch break and private Oakland Cemetery African American Grounds Tour. You will see sites of Civil Rights leaders, pioneers of black history, and more with filming locations from Hidden Figures, Selma, Son of Shaft, Marvel's Black Panther and beyond! Tour price includes lunch and a donation to help restore the African American Grounds at Oakland.

Brawl for a Cause

Brawl for a Cause is back and BIGGER than ever at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ! Witness 15 of the most compassionate, action-packed Brawls benefiting over 30 deserving causes worth fighting for. Play casino games like blackjack and craps to cash in your chips for raffle tickets to win incredible prizes. Dress to impress in cocktail or black-tie attire and bump shoulders with celebrities, politicians and professional athletes. Even if boxing isn't your thing, there are plenty of ways to have a blast at the Brawl!

Saturday & Sunday, Feb. 17 - 18

Atlanta Chinese Lunar New Year

The Culture Center of Taipei Economic & Cultural Office puts on an annual Lunar New Year Celebration with traditional dragon and lion dances and cultural demos. Other highlights include a "Food Walk" in which the local community organization and restaurants offer small bites of various Taiwanese and Asian cuisines.

Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 15 - 18

The Wonderful World of Disney on Ice

Celebrate magic, spirit and family fun as an extraordinary lineup of Disney stories come to life right before your eyes at Philips Arena. Join all-time favorites both old and new, as they join forces for an epic adventure, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck to Dory, Nemo and Marlin – as well as Anna and Elsa and the wintry world of Arendelle, Rapunzel, Snow White and even the seven dwarfs. The journey continues with the Toy Story gang, Simba, Timon and Pumbaa of The Lion King and Jasmine, Aladdin and Genie. These legends take the ice to showcase the courage and determination leading them to achieve their dreams.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Ailey company returns to the Fox Theatre to share the love with Atlanta audiences. Discover dance that reveals our deepest humanity and our capacity for beauty when the Ailey company returns for one week only to the fabulous Fox Theatre in midtown Atlanta. Each performance offers a different selection from our expansive repertory, including the latest premieres and new productions. All shows close with Mr. Ailey’s inspiring Revelations – the world’s most popular work of modern dance.

Through April 1

Orchid Daze at the Atlanta Botanical Garden

Orchid Daze presents dazzling displays of beautiful orchids in an indoor setting. The annual exhibition complements the country's largest permanent collection of species orchids with bold, bright flowers and tropical foliage sure to whisk you away with a lush wintertime escape.

Through May 6

The Secret World Inside of You at Fernbank

The Secret World Inside You, a special exhibition from the American Museum of Natural History, uses larger-than-life models, computer interactives, videos, art installations, and scheduled live presentations to explore the rapidly evolving science that is revolutionizing how we view human health and understand the inner workings of our bodies.

