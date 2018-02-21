0 Things to do: RENT, Cupid's Undie Run and Monster Jam!

Feb. 20 - Feb. 28

RENT at the Fox Theatre

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway…and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini’s La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters—love.

Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 22-24

Star Wars A New Hope, In Concert with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Relive the magic that started it all, as the Orchestra performs John Williams' beloved score while you enjoy the full movie on the big screen. Purchase your tickets today and get ready for the ultimate cinematic experience full of Droids, Tusken Raiders and Stormtroopers!

Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 22 - 25

The Wonderful World of Disney on Ice

Celebrate magic, spirit and family fun as an extraordinary lineup of Disney stories come to life right before your eyes in The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice. Join Feld Entertainment and all-time favorites both old and new, as they join forces for an epic adventure, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck to Dory, Nemo and Marlin – as well as Anna and Elsa and the wintry world of Arendelle, Rapunzel, Snow White and even the seven dwarfs. The journey continues with the Toy Story gang, Simba, Timon and Pumbaa of The Lion King and Jasmine, Aladdin and Genie. These legends take the ice to showcase the courage and determination leading them to achieve their dreams.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Hundreds of people made their way to Buckhead Saturday...

Cupid's Undie Run

Cupid’s Undie Run is a “brief” fun run that takes place in the middle of a BIG party at Big Sky in Buckhead. That’s right: party, run (a mile-ish, at your own pace), party – all to find a cure to Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 children born.

PHOTOS: Cupid's Undie Run

We encourage undies, but we get that it’s not for everyone, maybe costumes are more your style? So whether you start a team with your friends, join a team, or run solo, just come out, have a blast, and raise some money for NF research!

Saturday & Sunday, Feb. 24 - 25

Monster Jam at Mercedes-Benz

Monster Jam delivers dirt to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium floor for the first time this February – after being the final show to grace the floor of the Georgia Dome – and tickets are on sale December 1. Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam takes center stage in the world-class facility as larger-than-life trucks and drivers mash the throttle for adrenaline-filled, four-wheel excitement for the entire family. Purchase your tickets now for the shows on February 24 and 25 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium! Available on ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Through April 1

Orchid Daze at the Atlanta Botanical Garden

Orchid Daze presents dazzling displays of beautiful orchids in an indoor setting. The annual exhibition complements the country's largest permanent collection of species orchids with bold, bright flowers and tropical foliage sure to whisk you away with a lush wintertime escape.

Through May 6

The Secret World Inside of You at Fernbank

The Secret World Inside You, a special exhibition from the American Museum of Natural History, uses larger-than-life models, computer interactives, videos, art installations, and scheduled live presentations to explore the rapidly evolving science that is revolutionizing how we view human health and understand the inner workings of our bodies.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.