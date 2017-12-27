Things to do: New Year's Eve edition!

0

Sunday, Dec. 31:

Noon Year's Eve at Fernbank

Ring in the New Year a full twelve hours early with Atlanta’s biggest party animals! This special family celebration will include a countdown to a balloon drop at noon. Free party favors for the first 1,000 children through the door!

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

End the year with the Atlanta Falcons as they take on the Carolina Panthers in this southeastern matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1p.

The Peach Drop:

Ring in the new year with Atlanta's annual Peach Drop! Celebrate 2018 during the city's time-honored tradition and watch an 800-pound peach fall in its new location, Woodruff Park.

Skyline Park's Masked New Year's Eve Ball

What lurks behind the mask? When the sun goes down join The Roof at Ponce City Market for a “Mask of Midnight” event to ring in the new year. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Roof at Ponce City Market will transform into an elegant masked ball to close out 2017. Guests are encouraged to dress accordingly for this elevated occasion. Cloak yourself in the best, most decadent apparel and disguise yourself with a mask until midnight.

14th Annual Downtown Countdown

This New Year's Eve party at the Southern Exchange features gourmet food, a midnight Champagne toast, a live DJ and more. A variety of VIP tickets are available.

Atlanta NYElectric 2018 - New Year's Eve Countdown

The annual NYE bash at the Westin Peachtree Plaza features 4 DJS, a premium opne bar, dancing in 3 ballrooms and of course, the big countdown.

Bassnectar at the Georgia World Congress Center:

The psychedelic DJ is joined by What So Not, Ott, and Phutureprimitive during the annual NYE show.

Buckhead Ball at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta Buckhead

Buckhead Ball is returning bigger and better than ever with headliner Kap Slap and the addition of the included Silent Disco room upstairs with 3 live DJs spinning at the same time! With a huge headliner and added production, why decide between the great music and spectacle of a major concert or the luxury, comfort and glamour of a hotel party - with Buckhead Ball, you get both!

Sips Under the Sea - New Year's Celebration

The Sips Under the Sea Black and White New Year’s Celebration event at the Georgia Aquarium lets you ring in the New Year among the sea otters, whales and fish. The party features an open bar, live music, a DJ, party favors, late night bites and a Champagne toast. The event is a fundraiser for the aquarium's research and conservation efforts benefiting the best dressed endangered species, the African penguin!

New Year's Eve Shizzazzle at Dad's Garage

Ring in the new year with a belly full of laughs and somewhat palate-able champagne! You'll see a cavalcade of the best sketches, songs, and improv teams of 2017. This one sells out every year, so we've added a second show! There's one starting at 7pm for those of you that want to ring in the New Year somewhere else and one starting at 10:00pm. Either way - you get a glass of champagne and a patented Dad's Garage toast.

