Things to Do: Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend Edition

Friday, Jan. 12

Fernbank After Dark 2018 Kick-Off Party:

Join us as we kick off a new year of science adventures—just for adults—at Fernbank After Dark! We’ll explore the weather-iffic world of meteorology through hands-on experiments you can do on our own or as part of a team. The evening will also feature after-hours access to all indoor exhibits, live music and giant screen movies.

Improv Idol:

The International improvised singing competition comes to Dad's Garage. Our improvisers put their vocal talents to the test as they compete in a series of improvised musical challenges. Witness the finals of this season long battle and be there as we crown a brand new Improv Idol!

Saturday, Jan. 13

Darci Lynne Farmer at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center

Darci Lynne Farmer is a 13-year-old ventriloquist and singer who won "America's Got Talent" Season 12. She performs with her cast of furry friends!

5th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast

Celebrate MLK with a special Prayer Breakfast hosted by Shiloh Baptist Church Family Life Center. Bishop Michael A. Strickland from Victory Tabernacle Church International will be the guest speaker.

Sunday, January 14:

Feed the Homeless Walk

Start the new year off right and join Hands Across Atlanta on a walk through the city's parks. We will be meeting in the parking lot of MLK Center at 1pm and starting our walk to serve our community at 1:15pm. Spread the word and bring anything you can contribute: warm winter items, food, hygiene products, etc.

Monday, January 15

MLK Day 5k Drum Run

Gathering the diverse groups in our beloved community to celebrate Martin Luther King Day in the spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood with fellowship and fitness. This 5K walk/run will take place entirely in Piedmont Park (START & FINISH AT 10TH near Park Tavern.) The USATF certified race course and Peachtree Road Race qualifier will be run on grass, road, gravel, wooden bridge and dirt paths through the Park. We will have a 3.1 mile drumline all along the race course. The party starts at 8am.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Atlanta History Center

Enjoy free admission to the Atlanta History Center and the Margaret Mitchell House at Atlanta History Center Midtown in honor of Martin Luther King Day, and featuring special programming that highlights the contributions of African-Americans in Atlanta. This year features a special film screening and conversation about A Trek to the River’s Edge with the filmmaker and student leaders of the Atlanta Student Movement at 1 pm and at 3 pm.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration at The Children’s Museum of Atlanta.

Help children understand why MLK was so important by taking them to the Children's Museum of Atlanta for an MLK birthday celebration. Kids will enjoy taking part in hands-on science and art projects, listen to a special storytime and hear Dr. King's famous speech, "I Have a Dream."

Gwinnett County 2018 MLK Parade and Celebration.

Join The United Ebony Society for one of the best MLK celebration in the south. The parade will feature school bands, community groups, sororities and fraternities and local businesses throughout the area.

Sandy Springs Annual Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Heritage Sandy Springs will host the Sandy Springs Annual Tribute to MLK this year, featuring emcee Oz Hill and Pastor Henry Bush of Sharon Community United Methodist Church.

MLK Day 5K Let Freedom Run.

Take part in the MLK Day 5K Let Freedom Run and enjoy listening to over 250 drummers along the course, taking part in dance warm-ups by Kim Armstrong, listening to old-fashioned preachers and supporting local charities. You'll even receive a t-shirt, enjoy free ice skating a free photography at this not-to-miss event.

Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Commemorative Service

The Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Commemorative Service is the hallmark of the King Holiday Observance. The church service is held on the Federal Holiday at Ebenezer Baptist Church located near The King Center. On this day The King Center encourages the world to engage in volunteer service in tribute to the work and life of Dr. King.

Free Entrance Days in the National Parks

Enjoy Free Entrance Days in the National Parks, including Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Through January 28

The Lion King at the Fox Theatre

Experience the phenomenon. The most eagerly awaited stage production ever will leap onto the stage. Visually stunning, technically astounding and with a musical score like none other you’ve ever heard. Giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap. The entire savannah comes to life and as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. Marvel at the breathtaking spectacle of animals brought to life by a cast of more than 40 actors. Wonder at the inspiration of award-winning director Julie Taymor, who created visual images for this show that you’ll remember forever. Thrill to the pulsating rhythms of the African Pridelands and an unforgettable score including Elton John and Tim Rice’s Oscar-winning song “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” and “Circle of Life.”

Through 2/4

Native Guard at the Alliance Theatre

This Pulitzer Prize winning collection of poetry by former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey, juxtaposes the deeply personal experiences of Trethewey, a child of a then illegal marriage between her African-American mother and Caucasian father living in 1960s Mississippi, with the experience of a soldier in the Native Guard, the first African-American Union troop in the Civil War who was charged with guarding white Confederate captives. Years after her mother’s tragic death, Trethewey reclaims her memory, just as she reclaims the voices of the black soldiers whose service has been all but forgotten.

Through 2/25

Snow Mountain at Stone Mountain

Snow tubing in GA? Yep, we have it! Snow Mountain at Stone Mountain Park is a winter wonderland of fun. With a 400-foot tubing hill and 2 moving sidewalks to take you back to the top, your Snow session will be packed with fun. Snow Mountain offers single tubes, double tubes, and family-sized tubes that can accommodate up to 8 guests at a time. Due to the popularity of Snow Mountain, tubing is offered in 2-hour sessions and pre-purchased tickets are highly recommended to guarantee the day and time of your choice. The Snow Zone play area is included with your Snow Mountain tubing session and is available during operating hours on the date of your visit.

