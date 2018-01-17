Things 2 Do: Jurrasic Park in concert, Cosplayers, masquerade, boat show

0

Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 18-21

Atlanta Boat Show

With more than 600 boats and watercraft and a huge array of products and accessories, more than 25,000 attendees are expected to attend. Sit behind the wheel as capain with the virtual reality experience or take to the ocean without leaving the show floor with the sailing simulator. There's Red Hare Brewing Happy Hour on Thursday and Friday with $5 entry, $5 parking and $5 beers after 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19

Guns N Roses tribute band Appetite For Destruction at 37 Main Buford

Come experience the sounds of Guns N Roses! Tickets start at $7. A Pearl Jam tribute band plays Thursday night, a hard rock Madonna tribute band plays Saturday night.

Puffins exhibit opens at Georgia Aquarium

Guests will see two types of puffins - horned and tufted, in addition to two other types of seabirds – pigeon guillemots and common murres. Through a partnership with the Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC), Georgia Aquarium was able to bring some of these birds to Atlanta over the last few months. This newest addition is included with General Admission and Memberships.

Ritual's Steampunk Party

This event is perfect for all Victorianaphiles and time travelling enthusiasts. Steampunk is about wanting to explore the curious and wonderfully bizarre world around us, It is a fantastical, extravagant celebration of the Victorian era. Intricately detailed, unconcerned with practicality, and loosely based around Victorian codes of behavior and dress, steampunk is a playground for imagination and inventiveness.

Punk Black at the Bakery

This is a monthly independent rock event/organization that features People of Color in the rock,art and cosplay scenes.It includes four bands, a DJ, and local art vendors.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Jan. 19-21

Georgia RV & Camper Show

Huge Selection of dream motor homes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, park homes and more.

Saturday, Jan. 20

A Masquerade in Paris

For one night you can leave Atlanta behind for an elegant, romantic evening in Paris. Dress to the nines, add a touch of mystery with a mask, and be whisked away to a masquerade hosted by Orchestra Noir. You and your date will walk the red carpet before entering the soiree. Stroll the streets of the City of Light, where mimes, sketch artists and other Parisian delights roam, making for a magical night. Then, you'll take a seat in the main parlor of Le Maison Rouge, where you will be treated to a variety of live music drawing from the genres of classical, opera, jazz, and R&B - while you enjoy included French champagne, wine and hors d'oeuvres.

Big 80s Skate at Avalon on Ice

Travel back in time and glide around the ice rink to your favorite retro 80s hits on Saturday, January 20th! Wear your 80s best for $2 off your Avalon On Ice ticket. Big hair and leg warmers are a plus!

Miranda Lambert

The country music superstar plays the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth.

Winter Wine Festival

50+ Wines, small beer selection, live music, and a DJ at City Winery. There's an afternoon session and an evening session.

Saturday & Sunday, Jan. 20 & 21

Jurassic Park in concert with the ASO

Now audiences can experience this ground-breaking film as never before: projected in HD with a full symphony orchestra performing Williams' magnificent score live to picture. Welcome...to Jurassic Park!

Callanwolde Arts Festival

The award-winning, two-day indoor festival is located at one of Atlanta’s most distinctive historic properties and features approximately 86 painters, photographers, sculptors, metalwork, glass artists, jewelers and more. The festival, which is open to all ages, also offers artist demonstrations, live acoustic music, food trucks with healthy alternatives, and live music and dance performances. There is a VIP party on Friday night.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Cosplayers on Ice Skyline Park 2018 - presented by MomoCon

Cosplayers on Ice, featuring historic architecture, neat city backdrops for photos, and skating on the roof overlooking midtown Atlanta goes down this Sunday! Downstairs features the retail and huge specialty food court of Ponce City Market, and Skyline Park features the skating rink, slides, mini golf, beer garden, and carnival games (fees vary)!

The Killers

The rock band plays the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth.

Ongoing

The Lion King at the Fox Theatre (thru Jan. 28)

Experience the phenomenon. Visually stunning, technically astounding and with a musical score like none other you’ve ever heard. Giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap. Marvel at the breathtaking spectacle of animals brought to life by a cast of more than 40 actors. Thrill to the pulsating rhythms of the African Pridelands and an unforgettable score including Elton John and Tim Rice’s Oscar-winning song “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” and “Circle of Life.”

