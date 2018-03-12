  • The Fred announces summer lineup with Eddie Money, Commodores

    By: Nedra Rhone

    Updated:

    This summer, the Fred in Peachtree City welcomes some of the most legendary acts in R&B, Rock and Pop.

    The 2018 Fred Summer Concert series ticket package includes shows featuring The Commodores, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, 38 Special, Sister Hazel, Eddie Money and more.

    Series package renewals and sales begin March 10 at noon with prices starting at $200 for lawn seats and up to $3,030 for Gold and Belgard Terrace tables for six.

    Single ticket sales begin March 17 at noon with $35 for lawn seats and go up to $360 for a picnic table for six.

    Series and individual show tickets may be purchased through the Fred’s website at www.amphitheater.org or by phone at 877-725-8849.

    The full current line up is as follows:

    April 13 -The Commodores with special guest Bogey and the Viceroy

    June 1 – 38 Special

    June 23 – Eddie Money & Starship featuring Mickey Thomas

    July 14 -Sister Hazel & Edwin McCain

    Aug 3 – Creedence Clearwater Revisited

    Sept 8 – Phillip Phillips

    For all events, gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the shows will begin at 8 p.m. for all series shows.The Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater is located at 201 McIntosh Trail in Peachtree City.

    For more information about the Fred or upcoming shows, visit www.amphitheater.org.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Fred announces summer lineup with Eddie Money, Commodores

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 spring break deals on Atlanta's favorite attractions

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Piedmont Park 2018 schedule: festivals, concerts and preservation

  • Headline Goes Here

    8 of the top St. Patrick's Day events around Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Get ready to 'Access Atlanta' in a whole new way with WSB-TV and the AJC