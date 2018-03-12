The Fred announces summer lineup with Eddie Money, Commodores

This summer, the Fred in Peachtree City welcomes some of the most legendary acts in R&B, Rock and Pop.
The 2018 Fred Summer Concert series ticket package includes shows featuring The Commodores, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, 38 Special, Sister Hazel, Eddie Money and more.
Series package renewals and sales begin March 10 at noon with prices starting at $200 for lawn seats and up to $3,030 for Gold and Belgard Terrace tables for six.
Single ticket sales begin March 17 at noon with $35 for lawn seats and go up to $360 for a picnic table for six.
Series and individual show tickets may be purchased through the Fred’s website at www.amphitheater.org or by phone at 877-725-8849.
The full current line up is as follows:
April 13 -The Commodores with special guest Bogey and the Viceroy
June 1 – 38 Special
June 23 – Eddie Money & Starship featuring Mickey Thomas
July 14 -Sister Hazel & Edwin McCain
Aug 3 – Creedence Clearwater Revisited
Sept 8 – Phillip Phillips
For all events, gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the shows will begin at 8 p.m. for all series shows.The Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater is located at 201 McIntosh Trail in Peachtree City.
For more information about the Fred or upcoming shows, visit www.amphitheater.org.
