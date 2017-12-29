The Battery Atlanta hosting FREE New Year's Eve bash

0

ATLANTA - People from across Metro Atlanta will be able to ring in 2018 in style at the inaugural New Year’s Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta presented by Xfinity on Dec. 31. The grand finale of the first Holidays at The Battery Atlanta presented by SunTrust, this evening of music, performances and games will offer thrills for guests of all ages.



The New Year’s Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta presented by Xfinity will feature two separate gatherings, with an earlier event suited for the littlest partiers and a later one to ring in the New Year with the adult crowd. Both events are free and open to the public.

Geared to families, The Early Innings will feature games, activities and performances from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will be able to enjoy music from DJ Rekka at the Fox Sports South stage in the middle of the Plaza, appearances from The Heavy Hitters and The Home Depot tools, and performances from the Panfilov Trained Pets and comedian and entertainer James Maltman.

Guests, and their children, will be able to visit Hope & Will’s Sandlot inside SunTrust Park to ride the zip line, climb the rock wall or play any of the other games, as well as enjoy ice skating until 7:30 p.m. Admission for skating will be $13 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

The Early Innings will end with a countdown led by the Tomahawk Team that culminates with an inflatable baseball drop at 8 p.m., enabling children to experience the excitement of celebrating the arrival of the New Year.

The Late Innings, held from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., will let partygoers celebrate 2018 with live music, champagne kiosks from Korbel and a fireworks display. DJ Rekka will return to offer fun, festive music for those looking to dance, while an array of entertainers, from aerialists to champion ice sculptors will thrill guests throughout the night.

Charles Esten, the star of CMT’s “Nashville,” will headline the evening with a performance at the Georgia Power Pavilion. The host of the 2017 CMT Music Awards, Esten is one of the most accomplished singers and songwriters in country music having written, produced and released a new song every week from July 2016 to July 2017. His turn as Deacon Claybourne in “Nashville” has earned him widespread acclaim and introduced him to a whole new audience of fans.

New Year’s Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta presented by Xfinity will be hosted by Kelsey Wingert, the field reporter for Fox Sports South’s regular season coverage of the Braves. Wingert will provide updates from various points through The Battery Atlanta all night long, interviewing fans and offering live look-ins of the festivities.

Esten and Wingert will both take the stage at the Georgia Power Pavilion just before midnight to begin the countdown, with a fireworks display to follow once the clock strikes midnight.

Throughout the holidays, several restaurants and shops in The Battery will be offering discounts to guests who show a skating rink ticket upon checkout, including:

• Baseballism: Take 15 percent off your purchase

• Braves Clubhouse Store: Take 10 percent off your purchase

• FEED Fried Chicken & Such: Take 10 percent off your purchase

• Mizuno Experience Center: Take 10 percent off your purchase or 15 percent off your purchase when you spend $100 or more (excluding custom golf clubs and custom baseball gloves)

• Sports & Social/Todd English Tavern: Take 15 percent off your purchase

• Sugarboo: Take 15 percent off your purchase

• Terrapin Taproom: Take 10 percent off your purchase

• Wahlburgers: Take 10 percent off your purchase

For a complete schedule of all seasonal festivities and hours, please visit

www.batteryatl.com/holiday.

The Battery Atlanta will be set up as it would for a typical Braves home game, with the Uber Zone, located on Windy Ridge Parkway, offering easy access for those looking for safe ride home. Likewise, streets throughout The Battery Atlanta will be closed to allow for visitors to enjoy the festivities.

Visitors attending New Year’s Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta presented by Xfinity will be able to park in any Braves lot for free. Those attending the Band of Horses concert at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theater that night can pre-pay for parking in the Delta Deck to ensure they have a space reserved.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.