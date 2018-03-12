0 The Atlanta Fair opens for 2018 season

The Atlanta Fair is returning to the city for its 38th year from Friday, March 9 to April 15, bringing with it all the classic fair foods, interactive games and rides that fairgoers look forward to every year.

Here's what you need to know to join in all the fun this year:

Where will it be held?

The fair is held in Turner Field's gray lot located at 655 Central Ave. SW along I-75/I-85. The front gate is on Ralph Abernathy Blvd. SW.

What can you do and see?

There will be plenty of games to play as well as rides for all ages, including tamer ones for the younger set and more thrilling rides for those who want a more stomach-churning experience. Fairgoers can enjoy favorites such as the Towering Ferris Wheel, which provides a bird’s-eye view of downtown Atlanta.

The Flying Dutchman and the 45-foot Ring of Fire will also return. And Nemesis 360, a high-swinging ride that takes you to exhilarating heights before turning you upside down, is a ride you probably want to do before anything else.

You'll also be able to enjoy eating all your favorite fair foods, including cotton candy, elephant ears and funnel cakes. Finally, when you're ready to take a break from walking and riding, you can stop to enjoy nightly entertainment from musicians, dance troupes and other groups.

When is it open?

Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Fair closes at 9 p.m. every day except Saturday, when it’s 10 p.m.

Where can you park?

Parking is available for a fee at outlying parking lots around Turner Field that aren't controlled by the fair.

If you'd like to take MARTA, buses 32, 49 or 55 will deliver you to Turner Field from Five Points Station.

How much does it cost?

For guests taller than 46 inches, admission is $3 on Monday-Thursday, $5 on Friday, Saturday afternoon and Sunday and $8 on Saturday evening. Children shorter than 46 inches are admitted for $1, and children under two years old are free. Unlimited ride armbands can be purchased for $25 each, or you can buy individual ride tickets for $1.25 each. (Rides take two, three, four or five tickets per person.)

Are there any deals?

How does 50 cent admission sound? It was good enough for the Chicago World’s Fair ( at least back in February 1893 it was), so for a limited time that will be available in Atlanta. Stay tuned for 50 cent-fare dates.

For more information, visit atlantafair.com.

