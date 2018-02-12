Take a tour of SweetWater

Looking to have some fun and get a little tipsy at the same time? Take a tour of the SweetWater Brewing Company. It’s only $8 a person and you’ll get 15 oz of samples along the way. Afterward, you can relax at the bar and have some beers not offered anywhere else. The only rules, bring your ID and close-toed shoes.
If you’re looking for a great party, join them on Feb. 17 for SweetWater’s 21st anniversary party. They’ve got Dirty Heads headlining with Twiddle and Peoples Blues of Richmond on deck. The ticket price, just $29 dollars, or $59 for VIP, which includes 4 beers.
Check out their website HERE for more information.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}