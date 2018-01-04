New pizza place opening at Phipps

ATLANTA - Genuine Pizza will open its first Atlanta location on January 5 at the main entrance of Phipps Plaza in the heart of Buckhead.
Originating in Miami, James Beard Award winning-chef Michael Schwartz’s casual pizza restaurant is anchored by 12 hand-formed pizzas featuring a tender, quick-fired crust and snacks, soups, salads, entrées and dessert. Signature items include Short Rib Pizza; Polenta Fries with spicy ketchup; Warm Brussels Sprouts and Burrata; and Chocolate Chunk Cookie, warmed in the oven to order. Every day there is a Daily pizza special and a soup of the day.
“We are passionate about our favorite food and can’t wait to bring our genuine approach to the Atlanta community,” says Michael Schwartz. “We’re introducing classic dishes from our flagship location while embracing our new Atlanta community as we fold in seasonal offerings, local beer selections and gluten-free options.”
Guests can check out all the excitement in the restaurant at a pizza bar fronting the open kitchen and a glass-faced dough room, visible to mall passersby, where the dough is mixed, kneaded and proofed daily.
Genuine Pizza is located at 3500 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30326 in Phipps Plaza.
