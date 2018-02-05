Chef Robert Phalen’s restaurant, Mary Hoopa’s House of Fried Chicken & Oysters has opened in Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood.
The restaurant places an emphasis on fried chicken and oysters, with the inspiration for the name coming from Phalen’s beloved mother-in-law’s beloved family friend and caretaker, Mary Hoopa, who championed literal yard-to-table cooking and Southern Louisiana flavors. Her influence can be seen in Chef Phalen’s famous fried chicken and some of the original hand-written recipes framed around the restaurant.
The menu features classic fried chicken (served house fried, hot or sweet), oysters, snacks and larger entrees complete with carte sides for guests to craft their dining experience. Menu highlights include Shrimp Remoulade and Chef Phalen’s classic Chicken Sandwich. Mary Hoopa’s beverage program is heavily beer-centric with a craft cocktail program.
Mary Hoopa’s is located at 2371 Hosea L. Williams Dr. SE, Building 1.
Bringing traditional Southern flair to Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood, Mary Hoopa’s House of Fried Chicken & Oysters is the latest concept from Chef Robert Phalen of Atlanta favorite One Eared Stag. Phalen brings a creativity and focus to his restaurants, which has earned him appraise in Atlanta and across the nation.
