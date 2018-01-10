'Lion King' set to open at the Fox Theatre with Atlanta stars

ATLANTA - Disney's "The Lion King" engagement opens at the Fox Theatre Wednesday night. The hit musical plays Atlanta Jan. 10-28.
PHOTOS: "The Lion King" returns to Atlanta
The visit will be a homecoming of sorts for three of the show's performers.
Nia Holloway plays Nala in the production. Holloway, who attended Norcross High School, is the youngest woman to play the adult Nala in "The Lion King." Courtney Thomas and Jane King are featured in the show, too. Thomas began attending dance classes at North Atlanta High School at the age of 16, and he studied dance with AREA (Atlanta’s Resource for Entertainment and Arts). King danced for The Metropolitan Opera and Lustig Dance Theatre and was raised in Stone Mountain.
Congrats to former Norcross High student @niaholloway! 🎬🎭— Nelson Hicks (@NelsonHicksWSB) December 20, 2017
She'll star as Nala when @TheLionKing comes to @TheFoxTheatre Jan. 10-28. More https://t.co/AoIVohVCLN 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/llrFoiJiep
Accompanying them is Mark Campbell as Scar, Gerald Ramsey as Mufasa, Buyi Zama as Rafiki, Nick Cordileone as Timon, Greg Jackson as Zazu, Ben Lipitz as Pumbaa, Gerald Caesar as Simba, Keith Bennett as Banzai, Martina Sykes as Shenzi and Robbie Swift as Ed.
Tickets start at $34 and are available by visiting FoxTheatre.org/TheLionKing,
The performance schedule is as follows:
Tuesday-Thursday 7:30 p.m.
Friday 8 p.m.
Saturday 2 p.m., 8 p.m.
Sunday 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
There will be an additional show Thursday, January 11 at 1 p.m.
The North American touring productions of "The Lion King" have been seen by more than 19 million theatergoers.
