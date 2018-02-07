'Karate Kid' stars, horror monsters invade Atlanta at Days of the Dead

ATLANTA - It was 34 years ago when Ralph Macchio, Mr. Miyagi, the Cobra Kai Dojo and crane kick were forever etched in our minds with the movie "The Karate Kid."
This weekend, several stars of the movie were in Atlanta at the Days of the Dead convention. Ralph Macchio, who played Daniel; William Zabka, who played Daniel's rival Johnny; and Martin Kove, who played Kreese, the head of the Cobra Kai, were all at the event.
They were joined by numerous other celebrities and fans dressed as famous movie monsters. Days of the Dead is a convention full of panels, discussions, contests, horror themed parties and a massive list of celebrity guests and artists. Most of the focus is on the horror genre, but the celebrity guests span across multiple genres. There were stars from "Ghostbusters," "Scream," wrestling legends, Traci Lords, C. Thomas Howell, Ray Wise and many more.
The annual convention also visits Charlotte, Louisville, Chicago and Indianapolis.
Next year's Atlanta show is slated for Jan. 25-27.
