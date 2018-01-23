Jump behind the wheel of a Porsche at Porsche Experience Center

0

ATLANTA - It's a ride unlike any other, one filled with plenty of heart-pounding and gut-wrenching moments.

The Porsche Experience Center drew nearly 46,000 people to the company's North American headquarters just south of downtown Atlanta in 2017.

"We want people to feel the car," North American Porsche CEO Klaus Zellmer told WSB-TV's Jovita Moore. "I mean feeling Porsche is about driving the car. And we want them to be able to take it to the limit and maybe beyond."

That means experiencing the rush and raw power of driving a Porsche. Drivers pick from 75 different Porsche vehicles before spending 90 minutes behind the wheel with a Porsche driving coach.

"Most important is that people feel well served and feel engaged and feel personally attached to our people that look after them when they are on site," Klaus said.

Plenty of celebrities have jumped behind the wheel. Though Klaus didn't name names, he gave plenty of hints.

"If I tell you the movies that were shot here, then you know the actors," Klaus said. "One was 'Captain America', so Civil War, and the other one was 'Spiderman: Homecoming.' So, now imagine all the actors and actresses that are involved in those movies. Yes, we had them here."

Prices start at $350 for the experience.

