0 Jason Aldean, Hootie & the Blowfish to play SunTrust Park

Two-time and reigning ACM "Entertainer of the Year" Jason Aldean returned to his home state of Georgia Wednesday to reveal the one-night-only lineup for his "High Noon Neon Tour" stop at SunTrust Park, on July 21st.

During the press conference, Aldean was joined by President of Live Nation Country Touring Brian O’Connell, legendary baseball player Chipper Jones and tour opener Lauren Alaina along with Luke Combs, who joined via video. Additionally, three-time Grammy award-winner Darius Rucker announced Hootie & the Blowfish will reunite for the night to perform.

“Out of all the shows we’ve played, I know this show is going to be a career defining moment,” said Aldean. “We haven’t had a chance to play Atlanta in a couple years in anticipation of this show and I know this night is going to mean a lot to my family and me. I’ve followed the Braves my whole life….was even at the ’95 game when they clinched the World Series…so this is a huge full circle moment for me."

“Last Spring we were brainstorming what could happen this year to spice up Jason’s touring routine, and the top thing on his mind was to play the home of the Atlanta Braves,” O’Connell added. “It's important to understand Jason’s history with Georgia not only as an entertainer but as a person who wants to honor his roots. He is the only Country music artist to play UGA’s Sanford Stadium and now SunTrust Park and I know it’s going to be the show of the summer in Atlanta."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.