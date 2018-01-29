0 Hop City expansion looks to create beer-recreation destination

Hop City Craft Beer & Wine is growing again...this time westward! Hop City announced its next location in the recently renovated Lee + White development in Atlanta's historic West End next door to Monday Night's Garage location.

The nearly 6,000 square foot location is expected to open in Fall 2018 and will include a second floor restaurant with an expansive deck and large garage doors for enjoying Atlanta's amazing weather. The food will be in the vein of Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar - Hop City's Alpharetta-based food and beer destination and will feature the culinary creations of Chef Matty Hutchins. Hutchins has earned numerous accolades from his restaurant projects in New York including Birdsall House in Peekskill.

Hop City Craft Beer & Wine is committed to making Atlanta one of the top beer destinations in the U.S. and their new location, on the newly opened west-side Beltline, is all about partnership. In conjunction with new neighbors Monday Night Brewing, Wild Heaven and Banyan Roots Brewing, the Lee + White development offers an unparalleled single-park destination for beer and beer-related recreation.

Hop City looks to combine all of the elements guests have come to expect from visits to their locations: over sixty constantly-rotating draft selections of local and national favorites, all with a broad mix of styles and points of origin; signature bottle and can offerings of beer from local, regional, national and international breweries; a wide range of wine for retail purchase, carefully curated, along with by-the-glass service; and award-winning food in a fun and casual indoor/outdoor setting.

Guests can enjoy their beer, wine or cocktail from Hop City anywhere on the expansive, multi-acre, Beltline-adjacent Lee + White warehouse complex. Coupled with great brewery neighbors and ASW Distilling, Atlanta will have a great opportunity to find a beverage for everyone.

